Kairat Satzhanov takes on new role in Kazakhstan boxing

According to the federation, the appointment was made by order of the president of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, with Satzhanov assuming responsibility for coaching affairs as vice president.

In his new position, Satzhanov’s main responsibilities will include coordinating the work of coaches and developing training programs.

“I would like to thank all Kazakhstanis for their support, as well as the president and the federation’s staff. Over the past year, we have achieved strong results, finishing first and second in team standings at tournaments. This year also features many important competitions, including the Asian Championships in March, World Cup stages throughout the year, and the Asian Games. I wish our national team every success. I stepped down as head coach of the national team of my own accord, and in my new role working with coaches, I will devote all my efforts to achieving strong results,” Satzhanov said.

Satzhanov had been leading the national team since August 2024. Under his guidance, the men’s team, under the direction of the honored coach of the Republic of Kazakhstan, enjoyed considerable success at numerous international tournaments and secured medals at world championships.

