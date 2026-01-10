Kairat Satzhanov steps down as head coach of Kazakhstan men’s boxing team

According to the Federation, the former coach, who has over 35 years of experience, resigned due to health reasons.

Satzhanov had been leading the national team since August 2024. Under his guidance, the men’s team, under the direction of the honored coach of the Republic of Kazakhstan, enjoyed considerable success at numerous international tournaments and secured medals at world championships.

The new head coach of Kazakhstan’s national boxing team is Nurzhan Nasanov.

Nurzhan Nasanov was born on October 23, 1975. He began his coaching career in 2016 and became a national team coach in August 2024.

Photo credit: tashkenbay_sanzhar / instagram

Among his students is two-time world boxing champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay (50 kg).

