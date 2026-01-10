Janibek Alimkhanuly doping scandal: Details of B sample procedure revealed

“Today in Salt Lake City, Utah (USA), the procedure to open Janibek Alimkhanuly’s B sample was conducted in full compliance with international anti-doping regulations and all established procedural requirements. This step is of fundamental importance, as it represents a key element of an objective and independent review,” said Federation President Rakhimzhan Yerdenbekov.

He noted that the B sample was opened in the presence of the athlete’s team representatives, relevant specialists, and all authorized parties involved in the process in accordance with established procedures. This, he emphasized, effectively rules out any possibility of procedural violations and ensures full transparency.

According to Yerdenbekov, after the opening procedure the B sample was sealed and formally transferred to an accredited international laboratory authorized to conduct such analyses. The testing is being carried out in accordance with unified standards, free from any interference or external influence.

“I would like to emphasize that at this stage there are no legal or factual grounds for any conclusions, accusations, or interpretations. The Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation consistently and firmly upholds the principle of the athlete’s presumption of innocence and respects all established procedures,” he said.

Rakhimzhan Yerdenbekov added that the federation’s position remains unchanged:

The federation stands for clean and fair sport;

The federation respects international anti-doping mechanisms;

The federation does not allow speculation, pressure, or informational noise prior to receiving an official laboratory conclusion.

“We are aware of the public interest surrounding this situation and therefore consider it our responsibility to act calmly, thoughtfully, and strictly within the legal framework. Only the official laboratory results will form the basis for any further decisions or public statements. Any developments will be communicated in due course, in a timely manner, and on the basis of verified documentation,” the statement from the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation reads.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Janibek Alimkhanuly was removed from the World Rankings after doping scandal.