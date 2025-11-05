Kairat holds pre-match training at Milan’s San Siro stadium

Later today, the Almaty-based team will take on Inter away in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Photo credit: instagram.com/f.c.kairat/

A video posted on the club’s official page shows the players taking to the pitch in high spirits. Rafael Urazbakhtin’s squad arrived in Italy ahead of schedule to acclimate to local conditions. The footage shows the team looking confident, displaying sharp passing and lively dribbling as they get used to the surface of the iconic stadium.

All key players, including Dastan Satpaev, as well as goalkeepers Temirlan Anarbekov and Aleksandr Zarutskiy — who recently recovered from injury — took part in the open training session.

However, media reports indicate that defender Aleksandr Martynovich will miss the match due to injury. The starting lineup will be revealed shortly before kickoff.

Photo credit: instagram.com/f.c.kairat/

The Milan club also shared photos and videos from its own pre-match training session on social media the day before.

The match between Inter and Kairat will be held on November 5 at Milan’s Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 01:00 a.m. Astana time. The game will be broadcast live on the Qazaqstan TV channel.

After three rounds, Kairat has earned one point and currently sits 34th in the group stage standings, while Inter holds 4th place with three convincing wins and no goals conceded.

