FC Kairat celebrates 5th Kazakhstan Premier League title

The match was the highlight of the 26th round, as it would decide the league champion. From the very first minutes, the atmosphere at the stadium was truly festive, with the stands filled to capacity.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

The home team seized the initiative from the very start. In the third minute, Aleksandr Mrynskiy delivered a dangerous header, but the ball narrowly cleared the crossbar. The “yellow-and-blacks” kept up intense pressure, putting Astana’s defense under constant strain, yet couldn’t make their chances count.

In the 14th minute, the visitors responded with precision — Marin Tomasov collected the ball inside the penalty area, weaved past defenders, and sent a precise shot into the corner of the net to make it 1–0.

The remainder of the first half was evenly contested, with frequent battles in midfield. Kairat’s head coach, Rafael Urazbakhtin, sought to revitalize his team by bringing on Damir Kasabulat for Ofri Arad in the 39th minute. However, the score stayed the same, and the first half concluded with Astana leading 1–0.

After the break, the Almaty side stepped up their offensive pressure. In the 56th minute, Dastan Satpaev capitalized on a defensive mistake by the visitors to equalize at 1–1. Both teams continued to exchange attacks, but neither managed to change the scoreline.

The draw secured Kairat the top spot in the standings and the fifth championship title in the club’s history. Notably, Kairat also won the national championship last season.

Astana, meanwhile, remains a seven-time champion of Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, SofaScore has handed out a perfect 10 rating to Almaty-based Kairat football club’s goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov, making him the third goalkeeper in history to receive the highest mark after Germany’s Manuel Neuer and Ukraine’s Dmytro Riznyk.