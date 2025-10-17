Kairat beats Kyzylzhar in penultimate round

The match this time ended 1-0 in Kairat's favor, thanks to a first-half goal from Dastan Satpaev, who demonstrated excellent, confident technique.

FC Kairat maintains a five-point lead over rivals Astana. Yet, the capital club remains a strong contender as they still have a game in hand.

Kairat and Astana will face off in the Kazakhstan Premier League final, set to take place in Almaty on October 26.

Kazinform previously reported that Anarbekov and Satpaev returned to Kairat's lineup after injury.