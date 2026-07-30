Kairat beat Omonia to advance in Champions League qualifying

Brazilian forward Edmilson scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute, leveling the aggregate score at 1-1 after Kairat’s 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavsky/Kazinform

Omonia played most of the game with 10 men after Andronikos Kakoullis was sent off in the first half and were reduced to nine players in extra time when Senou Coulibaly received a second yellow card.

Since neither team could break the deadlock in extra time, the match proceeded to penalties. Kairat kept their composure and won 6-5, earning a spot in the third qualifying round of Europe’s premier club tournament.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavsky/Kazinform

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty football club Kairat had earned 350,000 euros after advancing to the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round.