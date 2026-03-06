Kairat and Semey to fight for UEFA Futsal Champions League Final Four spot

Almaty’s Kairat will face Spain’s Cartagena away, while Semey will host France’s Etoile Lavalloise on home court. The results of the first matches were somewhat encouraging, though ultimately unfavorable for both Kazakh teams: Kairat suffered a 1–2 home defeat to Cartagena, while Semey lost away to Etoile.

Notably, in both matches the Kazakh clubs took the lead but failed to maintain their advantage. In the return legs, both teams will need victories by at least two goals to progress.

Under the UEFA Futsal Champions League 2025/2026 rules, the winner of the two-legged tie (home and away) is determined by the highest aggregate number of goals scored. If the score is level, extra time (two five-minute halves) is played, followed by a penalty shootout if necessary. The away-goals rule does not apply.

However, securing victory will not be easy, as the Kazakh clubs are not considered favorites in their respective ties. According to the official UEFA rankings, Kairat is ranked fifth, while Cartagena sits in second place. Semey is 17th in the rankings, compared to Etoile Lavalloise in 13th.

The first matches showed that the Kazakh teams were able to compete on equal terms with their higher-ranked opponents and even had chances to secure victories. However, in the decisive moments the experience and skill of their rivals proved decisive. In the return legs, the Kazakh clubs will have an opportunity to show they have learned from those matches and can challenge their opponents with renewed determination.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that UEFA has published an updated ranking of national futsal teams.