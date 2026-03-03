Kabar Agency integrates AI into news production process

One of the key innovations is the introduction of a virtual AI presenter, who will now present key news segments. The digital presenter is capable of quickly announcing the most important events taking place both within Kyrgyzstan and internationally.

It is worth noting that the introduction of AI is an important step in the transformation of the country's main media resource, which will allow it to provide readers with relevant and high-quality news in real time.

Earlier, it was reported that 2026 had been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan.