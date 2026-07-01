Kaaba washing ceremony preparations begin in Makkah

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque stated that the honoring, maintenance, and service of the Kaaba is a long-established tradition dating back to the reign of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, and continuing through the era of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The authority has mobilized its technical, operational, and human resources for the occasion, supported by specialized teams to ensure the ceremony is conducted efficiently.

The Kaaba washing ceremony begins with sweeping the interior floor to remove dust before washing. Zamzam water mixed with rose perfume and fine oud is then prepared in copper vessels, and cloths soaked in the mixture are used to wipe the interior walls of the Kaaba. The three columns inside the Kaaba and its floor are also washed, followed by drying with specially designed cloths. The ceremony concludes with perfuming the walls using modern tools to ensure complete coverage of the Kaaba's interior.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced that anyone performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit would face fines of up to SAR 20,000.