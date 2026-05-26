Saudi Arabia imposes fine for unauthorized Hajj

Residents and visa overstayers caught performing Hajj illegally will be deported and banned from re-entering Saudi Arabia for 10 years.

The penalties apply from the first day of Dhu Al-Qi’dah until the 14th of Dhu Al-Hijjah.

The ministry urged all pilgrims to follow Hajj regulations and cooperate with authorities to ensure safety and security.

Violations can be reported by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions and 999 in all other regions of the Kingdom.

Earlier Qazinform reported on the evolution of Hajj transportation: from caravans to AI-powered networks.