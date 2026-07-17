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    K-pop album exports reach record $257.5 million in first half of 2026

    09:40, 17 July 2026

    South Korea's exports of K-pop albums climbed to a record high in the first half of 2026, fueled by strong global demand and the success of major releases, including BTS' fifth studio album, Arirang, according to government data released on Friday, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.

    K-pop album exports reach record $257.5 million in first half of 2026
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    Exports totaled 257.48 million US dollars between January and June, marking a 125 percent increase compared with the same period last year, based on trade statistics from the Korea Customs Service.

    The United States was the largest overseas market for K-pop albums, importing 74.12 million US dollars worth during the six-month period. China ranked second with 61.18 million US dollars, followed by Japan at 45.61 million US dollars.

    Other key export destinations included Germany, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, and Poland.

    Global K-pop sensation BTS returned in March with its first studio album in three years and nine months, Arirang, with both the album and its lead single reaching No. 1 on Billboard's main charts.

    Meanwhile, BLACKPINK released its third mini album, Deadline, in February. The album had sold nearly 2 million copies by the end of June.

    World News South Korea Entertainment Music Art
    Seilkhanov
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