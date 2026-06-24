BTS’ “Arirang” ranks among top albums in H1 2026

The group’s fifth full-length album appeared on multiple mid-year lists, starting with Complex, a U.S. pop culture outlet, on June 12. It was later featured by Britain's The Telegraph on June 13, Rolling Stone in the U.S. on June 15, and British music publication NME on June 16.

NME referred to BTS as “the biggest boy band in the world,” whereas The Telegraph described the group as “the face of K-pop.”

“The biggest news has got to be the return of BTS, who showcased their Korean roots with the excellent Arirang,” Rolling Stone said.

The septet performed two concerts in Busan, a city in South Korea’s southeast, on 12-13 June as part of their “Arirang” world tour. They will start their European tour in Madrid on June 26-27, with plans for 10 shows across five cities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that K-pop giant BTS had claimed its seventh No. 1 debut on the U.S. Billboard main albums chart with its new album, “Arirang”.