Jutta Leerdam’s suit sold for more than Cristiano Ronaldo related lots

According to NU.nl, the auction was organized on the initiative of Netherlands Olympic Committee and Netherlands Sports Federation in cooperation with the MatchWornShirt platform. A total of 19 Olympic athletes’ suits were put up for sale, with the proceeds set to be directed to the athletes’ youth sports clubs.

Until an hour before the close of bidding, the highest offer for Leerdam’s signed suit did not exceed €10,000. However, in the final minutes, two bidders entered an intense contest for the lot, pushing the price to €195,000.

Photo credit: @juttaleerdam’s instagram

MatchWornShirt co-founder Tijmen Zonderwijk described the result as exceptional, saying it was the highest price ever achieved on the platform. Previously, items linked to Cristiano Ronaldo had not reached comparable prices.

Most of the proceeds will go to Pijnacker Ice Skating Club, where Leerdam began her speed skating career.

