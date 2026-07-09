Justin Bieber to perform at FIFA World Cup final halftime show

According to FIFA, the 11-minute broadcast will also feature Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, and the PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which raises money for education and football opportunities for children.

“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show,” Infantino said.

The fund aims to raise $100 million. FIFA said more than $50 million has already been collected, including $1 from every ticket sold for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches.

Justin Bieber said the World Cup brings people together “in a way nothing else can.”

“I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” he said.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The final will be played on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA had unveiled the official 18-track album for the 2026 World Cup. The soundtrack features Shakira, Burna Boy, LISA, Anitta, Rema, The Rolling Stones, Future, Tyla and IShowSpeed.