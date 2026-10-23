Justice is highest spiritual value, Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the national holiday.

“By joining our efforts, we are building a Just Kazakhstan and establishing the principle of Justice in our society," the Head of State said.

He believes that justice is the highest spiritual value. The new political party is named Adilet (Justice).

The President emphasized it is through the lens of Justice that we should view historical processes and provide them with an objective assessment,

"Therefore, I believe that the name of First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who made an immense contribution to the establishment of Sovereign Kazakhstan, its development under extremely difficult economic conditions, and the country's many historic achievements, will never be forgotten. Such an assessment fully corresponds to the principles of Justice,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

This year’s Republic Day celebrations come ahead of the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence. According to the President, the country approaches this historic milestone as a dynamically developing state respected by the international community.