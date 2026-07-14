His family announced in an Instagram statement that he died suddenly in Sydney, Australia, on Monday.

Neill’s family said his death was “sudden and unexpected” but noted that he had remained cancer-free following treatment for blood cancer.

Neill’s career, spanning more than fifty years, includes roles in more than 100 films, including The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, and the Jurassic Park series. In 2022, he was knighted by New Zealand in recognition of his contributions to the film industry.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that South Africa’s midfielder Jayden Adams had died at the age of 25, prompting tributes from FIFA and the country’s football community.