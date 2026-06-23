Jungkook of BTS surpasses 3 bln Spotify streams with “Seven”

"Seven" is also the only song released in 2023 globally to reach the milestone, according to the agency.

A passionate serenade about wanting to spend every day with a loved one, "Seven" blends a catchy melody with a warm acoustic guitar sound and rhythms from UK garage, a genre of electronic music that emerged in Britain in the early 1990s.

The song's music video surpassed 600 million views on YouTube in April.

Since its release, “Seven” has enjoyed worldwide success, debuting at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and reaching No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

K-pop supergroup BTS, to which Jungkook belongs, is currently on its largest-ever scale world tour, “Arirang.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Brazilian woman convicted of stalking BTS member Jungkook had received a suspended prison sentence and is expected to be deported from South Korea.