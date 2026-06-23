BTS star Jungkook’s stalker rang his doorbell 133 times and now faces deportation

According to Lawtalk News, the Seoul Western District Court handed the woman, who is in her 30s, a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, after finding her guilty of violating South Korea’s anti-stalking law and trespassing.

The woman visited Jungkook’s home in Seoul’s Yongsan District 22 times between December 7, 2025, and early January 2026.

She allegedly waited near the residence, threw objects over the wall and left letters and printed materials outside the property. On December 12, she reportedly rang the singer’s doorbell 133 times in a single evening.

The following day, the woman allegedly followed a food delivery worker through a side entrance and entered the property. She was arrested at the scene but released after receiving police warning not to approach the residence.

Despite the warning, she continued visiting the property. Police later issued an emergency order prohibiting her from coming within 100 meters of Jungkook’s home.

However, she allegedly returned to the area on January 4 and left photographs and printed materials near the residence. She was subsequently arrested and formally charged in February.

The court noted that the woman continued her actions despite repeated police warnings and that Jungkook had requested strict punishment.

However, the judge said there was no evidence that she intended to harm the singer. The court also considered that she had spent about three months in detention and was likely to be deported once the ruling became final.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that BTS’ concerts in Busan on June 12 and 13 triggered a sharp rise in hotel bookings, with foreign fans accounting for a significant share of reservations during the concert period.