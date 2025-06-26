June 26 - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Drugs destroy people’s lives, serve as a source of profit for organized crime and terrorist organizations, and fuel instability in many regions of the world.

According to the UN, more than 300 million people are addicted to drugs this year. The growing production of synthetic narcotic drugs is particularly dangerous.

By resolution 42/112 of 7 December 1987, the UN General Assembly decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

Kazakhstan supports the leading role of the UN in combating this global problem.

Kazakhstan has joined all three UN conventions in the field of combating drugs. This year, for the fifth time, Kazakhstan was elected a member of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs for 2026-2029 and is making a significant contribution to the implementation of the global anti-drug strategy.

Kazakh representatives actively participate in anti-drug operations under the auspices of the CIS, the CSTO and the SCO, interact with law enforcement agencies in Europe, Asia and the United States. The Central Asian Coordination Center for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking, located in Almaty, exchanges information and conducts joint operations to curb drug trafficking in Central Asia and beyond.

A Comprehensive Plan to Combat Drug Addiction and Drug Trafficking for 2023-2025 is being implemented at the national level. Its priorities are not only the suppression of criminal activity, but also preventive work with young people, providing psychological and medical assistance, and involving all segments of society in the fight against drug addiction.

Earlier it was reported that two Kazakh nationals may face death penalty for alleged drug-related crimes on the Indonesian island of Bali.