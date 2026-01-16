EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Julio Iglesias issues public statement denying allegations

    18:09, 16 January 2026

    Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has issued a public statement in response to allegations made against him, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Julio Iglesias
    Collage credit: Bazaart / Rakina Jakisheva

    In a statement posted on Instagram, the singer described the accusations by two former employees as deeply distressing and denied any acts of violence, coercion, or disrespect toward women, categorically rejecting all claims.

    He said the allegations are entirely false and have caused him significant emotional pain, adding that he intends to make the full truth known and to defend his honor and dignity.

    Iglesias also thanked those who expressed support, noting that messages of sympathy and loyalty have provided him with comfort during the situation.

    Earlier, Julio Iglesias became the subject of a criminal complaint filed with Spain’s National Court Prosecutor’s Office. Two former employees accused the singer of sexual assault and human trafficking.

    Entertainment Celebrities Scandal World News Spain
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All