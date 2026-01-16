Julio Iglesias issues public statement denying allegations

In a statement posted on Instagram, the singer described the accusations by two former employees as deeply distressing and denied any acts of violence, coercion, or disrespect toward women, categorically rejecting all claims.

He said the allegations are entirely false and have caused him significant emotional pain, adding that he intends to make the full truth known and to defend his honor and dignity.

Iglesias also thanked those who expressed support, noting that messages of sympathy and loyalty have provided him with comfort during the situation.

Earlier, Julio Iglesias became the subject of a criminal complaint filed with Spain’s National Court Prosecutor’s Office. Two former employees accused the singer of sexual assault and human trafficking.