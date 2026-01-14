Julio Iglesias accused of sexual assault and human trafficking

According to an investigation published by elDiario.es in cooperation with Univision Noticias, the two women, who previously worked for the artist, allege that they were subjected to sexual harassment and violence while employed at his private properties in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and in Lyford Cay in the Bahamas. The alleged incidents are said to have taken place in 2021.

The women filed an official complaint on January 5 with Spain’s National Court, which has jurisdiction over crimes allegedly committed outside the country. The complaint includes allegations of coercion, threats, and abuse of authority. According to elDiario.es and Univision, their joint investigation, which lasted nearly three years, is supported by documentary evidence, including photographs, phone records, text messages, and medical documents.

The 82-year-old singer has not publicly commented on the allegations. His representatives have also declined to provide comment so far.

The case has sparked broad public and political reaction in Spain. The country’s Minister of Equality Ana Redondo said on social media that such allegations must be fully investigated, stressing that lack of consent constitutes violence.

“In the face of machismo, one cannot look the other way, as denial only intensifies the problem. I hope the case is investigated and taken to the very end. Without questioning the presumption of innocence, the law in Spain protects victims. When there is no consent, there is aggression,” she wrote.

Ante el machismo, no se puede mirar para otro lado porque la negación intensifica el problema. Espero que se investigue y se llegue hasta el final. Sin cuestionar la presunción de inocencia, en España la ley protege a las víctimas. Cuando no hay consentimiento, hay agresión 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/meNntpGLje — Ana Redondo (@_anaredondo_) January 13, 2026

Julio Iglesias rose to prominence in the 1960s and has sold millions of records worldwide, becoming one of the most commercially successful Spanish musicians. The investigation is ongoing, and no court rulings have been issued so far.

