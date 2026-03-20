Judoka Nurkanat Seribayev wins Grand Slam gold in Georgia
22:10, 20 March 2026
Kazakhstani judo athlete Nurkanat Seribayev claimed gold medal on Friday in the 66 kg weight class at the Grand Slam competition in Tbilisi, Georgia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Nurkanat Seribayev beat Turan Bairamov of Azerbaijan in the -66 kg final after earning a yuko, securing his second Gland Slam title.
The Kazakhstani won his first Grand Slam title in 2024 in Tbilisi.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh judokas won five medals at the Warsaw European Open 2026 held in Poland.