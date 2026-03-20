EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Judoka Nurkanat Seribayev wins Grand Slam gold in Georgia

    22:10, 20 March 2026

    Kazakhstani judo athlete Nurkanat Seribayev claimed gold medal on Friday in the 66 kg weight class at the Grand Slam competition in Tbilisi, Georgia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Judoka Nurkanat Seribayev wins Grand Slam gold in Georgia
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Nurkanat Seribayev beat Turan Bairamov of Azerbaijan in the -66 kg final after earning a yuko, securing his second Gland Slam title.

    The Kazakhstani won his first Grand Slam title in 2024 in Tbilisi.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh judokas won five medals at the Warsaw European Open 2026 held in Poland. 

    Sport Judo
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All