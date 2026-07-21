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    "Journey to Tashkent" filming underway in Kazakhstan

    20:28, 21 July 2026

    Filming has begun in Kazakhstan for "Journey to Tashkent," a joint project by the Media Content Production Center and Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    "Journey to Tashkent" filming underway in Kazakhstan
    Photo source: UzA

    The film is being made under a Presidential resolution aimed at boosting tourism, strengthening Uzbekistan's international image, and showcasing the country's travel potential through modern media content.

    It is worth noting that the film will highlight both the historic and modern faces of Tashkent, featuring its architectural landmarks, cultural sites, national cuisine, hospitality traditions, and contemporary tourism infrastructure.

    The project is designed to reinforce t the longstanding bonds of friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. It also aims to spark interest among Kazakh audiences in visiting Uzbekistan and is expected to promote new routes and enhance mutual tourist exchanges.

    The film’s release is expected to put Uzbekistan's tourism potential in the global spotlight, solidifying the country’s image as an appealing travel destination, while also advancing cultural and people-to-people ties between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the filming of Jackie Chan’s new movie had begun in the Mangystau region.

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Culture Cinematography Uzbekistan Central Asia Art Entertainment World News
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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