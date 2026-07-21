"Journey to Tashkent" filming underway in Kazakhstan

The film is being made under a Presidential resolution aimed at boosting tourism, strengthening Uzbekistan's international image, and showcasing the country's travel potential through modern media content.

It is worth noting that the film will highlight both the historic and modern faces of Tashkent, featuring its architectural landmarks, cultural sites, national cuisine, hospitality traditions, and contemporary tourism infrastructure.

The project is designed to reinforce t the longstanding bonds of friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. It also aims to spark interest among Kazakh audiences in visiting Uzbekistan and is expected to promote new routes and enhance mutual tourist exchanges.

The film’s release is expected to put Uzbekistan's tourism potential in the global spotlight, solidifying the country’s image as an appealing travel destination, while also advancing cultural and people-to-people ties between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the filming of Jackie Chan’s new movie had begun in the Mangystau region.