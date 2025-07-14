Jordan's water loss reduced to 46.5% as sector progress reviewed under economic vision

Speaking during the second-phase workshops of the Economic Modernization Vision, held to evaluate progress three years after its launch under Royal directives, Mahasneh noted that the sessions are meant to review achievements made so far.



In the second session, which focused on the water sector, Mahasneh said the discussion aimed to offer recommendations for sector development, address water resource security and management, reduce losses, and maintain water quality.



He highlighted that the workshop also examined several key challenges, including water scarcity, water security, resource security, climate change, and forced migration, which continues to place heavy pressure on Jordan’s water resources.



It is worth noting that a previous report incorrectly stated the water loss rate as 49%, while the accurate figure is 46.5%.

As reported previously, Minister of Investment Mothanna Gharaibeh said Jordan offers investors access to economies with a combined GDP of $50 trillion through various free trade and bilateral agreements spanning multiple continents.