Jordan showcases investment gateway at Singapore forum, highlights $50 trillion market access

According to a statement from the Ministry on Thursday, Gharaibeh made the remarks while attending the economic forum held Wednesday in Singapore under the title "Jordan: Your Gateway to Human Talent, Competitive Costs, Resilience, and Global Markets."



The forum was organized in partnership with the Arab Bank and the Jordanian Embassy in Singapore, with participation from global companies, sovereign wealth funds, and leading economic institutions across diverse sectors.



Gharaibeh emphasized Jordan’s strategic location and robust infrastructure, which provide easy access to neighboring markets. He noted the Kingdom’s critical role in supporting global food security, especially through its fertilizer industry, alongside growing sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, apparel, and electronics.



He highlighted that Jordan’s ICT companies contribute to a 19 percent annual increase in digital jobs, citing Singaporean firms that have chosen Jordan as a hub for regional and global expansion.



Gharaibeh pointed out that a feasibility study by IBM’s semiconductor division showed Jordan offers the highest profitability among evaluated locations, with a low-risk operating environment compared to key competitors.



He reaffirmed the government’s steady progress in implementing the Economic Modernization Vision to drive accelerated growth, position Jordan as a regional industrial hub, increase national exports, optimize the use of natural resources, stimulate domestic and foreign investment, and strengthen sustainable practices.



Jordan’s Ambassador to Singapore, Samer Naber, underlined the essential role diplomatic missions play in promoting investment opportunities, leveraging their networks with local and foreign investors, sovereign and private funds, and venture capital firms. He noted that the forum’s collaboration with the Arab Bank exemplifies the public-private partnership model that Jordan is pursuing.



During a forum session, Naber discussed Jordan’s green energy strategy, alternative energy projects, and the national climate change policy for 2022–2050, along with commitments to reduce carbon emissions and the green bonds framework being finalized under the Central Bank’s supervision.



He stressed the importance of tapping into Singapore’s international partnerships in green energy and attracting Singaporean investments in this sector in the Middle East and Jordan.



Arab Bank’s CEO, Randa Sadik, affirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting national efforts to promote Jordan as an attractive investment destination and strengthen public-private collaboration at home and abroad.



She emphasized the strategic role of the banking sector in driving economic growth through comprehensive financing solutions and leading banking services to meet investors’ needs, attract capital, and foster sustainable development.



The forum aimed to promote Jordan’s investment environment and highlight the Kingdom’s key advantages, including a skilled workforce, competitive operating costs, strategic location, and flexible market access to regional and international destinations.



Panel discussions featured success stories from investments in Jordan, with contributions from Jordan Phosphate Mines Company investor Manish Gupta, who noted that a quarter of India’s cultivated food is grown using Jordanian fertilizers.



Arab Potash Company Chairman Shehadah Abu Hdaib and CEO Maen Nsour, Aqaba Development Corporation CEO Hussein Safadi (virtually), and Marie Miller, Director of Government Relations and Strategic Partnerships at Bigo Technology, also spoke, sharing how their companies have created thousands of jobs in Jordan’s ICT sector.



During his visit to Singapore, Gharaibeh will meet with Singapore’s Second Minister of Trade and Industry, Tan See Leng, to discuss ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation and promote Jordan as a gateway for Singaporean companies expanding regionally and globally.



He will also hold meetings with senior executives from sovereign wealth funds and major corporations, including GIC, Temasek Holdings, the Economic Development Board (EDB), and global firms such as ST Engineering, Accuron Technologies, OUE Limited, and Meinhardt Group.

As reported previously, Jordan’s industrial exports grew by 8 percent during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year.