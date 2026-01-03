Jordan's industrial sector contributes 45.4% to growth in Q3 2025 - JCI

The JCI noted the industrial sector's contribution to overall economic growth rose to 45.4%, reflecting the "increasing" role of industry in supporting economic activity and maintaining "positive momentum" for the third consecutive quarter.

The Kingdom's GDP grew at constant prices by 2.8% during the third quarter of this year, compared to 2.5% in the third quarter of 2024, representing a 12% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

JCI Chairman, Fathi Jagbir, stated the industrial sector achieved a "real" growth rate of 5.3% compared to the same period in 2024, emphasizing the sector's capacity to lead national growth despite the unfavorable regional challenges and conditions and its resilience in turning challenges into opportunities.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he added that continued "positive" performance reinforces expectations of strong results by year-end and potentially record-breaking growth levels.

Jagbir noted the industrial sector's contribution to GDP reached approximately 24.3%, calling for removing procedural and regulatory obstacles to support sustainable growth.

Jagbir stated Jordan's manufacturing industries continued their "pivotal" role during the third quarter of 2025, registering growth of 5.1% and contributing 0.89 percentage points to overall growth, remaining the sector with the largest impact on economic performance.

Meanwhile, he said the mining and quarrying sector recorded the "highest" growth rate among economic sectors at 7.4%, contributing 0.23 percentage points, reflecting the recovery of this vital sector.

Jagbir said the electricity sector continued its "positive" performance, achieving growth of 4.6% and contributing 0.12 percentage points, while the water sector recorded growth of 3.8%, reflecting the "broadening" base of industrial activity and its connection to various productive sectors. and services.

Jagbir said the current policy focuses on enhancing the industrial sector's production and technological capabilities, including supporting innovative projects and encouraging the use of digital solutions to improve product quality and efficiency.

This vision, he noted, involves steps to address the challenges facing factories and working to find practical solutions in cooperation with government agencies, with a focus on developing specialized training programs for industrial personnel to enhance their skills and support sustainability of sectoral growth.

Jagbir indicated that the results during the last three quarters of 2025 represent a "pivotal" moment in the trajectory of national industry and reflect capacity of key industrial sectors to "efficiently" resume their activity.

In this regard, he noted this situation strengthens confidence in the sector's continued role as a "primary" driver of national economic growth and opens opportunities for deepening industrial integration and enhancing future economic sustainability.

