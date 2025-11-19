Jordan's tourism sector reports strong performance in October

According to the Ministry of Tourism’s monthly achievements brief, the Kingdom welcomed around 540,000 visitors during October, reflecting continued growth in demand for Jordan as a destination and meeting the Vision’s target for the total number of visitors, both overnight and same-day.



Tourism revenues rose by 3.4 percent compared with the same month last year, reaching $600.8 million, in line with the Vision’s focus on increasing inbound visitor spending and expanding tourism income.



Domestic tourism also remained active, with nearly 25,000 participants joining the "Urdunna Jannah" program last month, providing direct support to local service sectors and helping broaden economic benefits across the governorates. The ministry conducted 185 inspection and awareness tours of tourism establishments and processed 64 complaints as part of its efforts to enhance service quality and reinforce safety and competitiveness.



In support of sustainable tourism and community development, the ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority to regulate tourism professions and activities. It added Qatraneh Castle to the "Urdunna Jannah" trail and launched school trips to Petra, alongside joint cleanliness and awareness campaigns implemented with Nahno and the "Youth Imprint" initiative.



Jordan also received international recognition with the selection of North Azraq Village among the world’s best tourism villages for 2025, bolstering the Kingdom’s global tourism profile and supporting efforts to attract investment and strengthen destination competitiveness.



The ministry continued workforce development efforts by launching training programs for service providers along the Jordan Trail in Umm Qais and completing a similar program in Ajloun as part of the project to train and qualify job seekers and workers in the tourism sector.



In heritage protection, the Department of Antiquities announced the inclusion of King Abdullah I’s Palace in the 2025 ALECSO Architectural Heritage Register. The department also launched preservation and rehabilitation projects in Abila, Machaerus, and Jerash, and completed seven field archaeological projects with international missions, incorporating several of these efforts into the 2026–2029 executive program of the Economic Modernization Vision.



On the promotion front, the Jordan Tourism Board advanced its international outreach by launching a joint strategy with Qatar to strengthen access to Gulf markets, hosting the global DWP wedding conference, and supporting the launch of the National Jordan Trail thru-hike. Jordan also won two gold awards at Expo 2025 Osaka, expanding its visibility in Asian markets.



Air connectivity saw significant expansion as Ryanair announced a widened winter schedule offering 300,000 seats to 18 destinations, while Eurowings began operating two weekly flights from Stuttgart to Amman, developments that support the Vision’s initiative to connect Jordan with target markets and increase visitor numbers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Jordan and Georgia sign a memorandum of understanding on archaeological research, heritage protection.