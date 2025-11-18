Jordan, Georgia sign MoU on archaeological research, heritage protection

The memorandum, signed in the presence of Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Emad Hijazeen and Georgian Ambassador Archil Dzuliashvili, marks a significant step in strengthening international partnerships that support the protection of shared human heritage and expand academic studies and joint missions between the two countries.



Director General of the Department of Antiquities Fawzi Abu Danneh stressed the importance of the agreement, noting that it reflects Jordan’s deep commitment to preserving human heritage and reinforces international cooperation in safeguarding antiquities. He commended the partnership with Georgia, highlighting the scientific and knowledge-building opportunities it will generate, particularly in advancing archaeological research and exchanging specialized expertise.



Director General of the Georgian National Agency, Tea Oniani, said the MoU ushers in a new phase of cooperation between the two countries, noting that joint work between Jordanian and Georgian specialists represents a model of productive collaboration in cultural-heritage protection.



The Georgian delegation praised the Department of Antiquities’ ongoing support for Georgian missions working in the Shihan area of Karak Governorate, noting that these research efforts reflect the deep historical ties between the two peoples.



The MoU focuses on establishing a framework for joint archaeological cooperation and the study of archaeological sites, particularly the remains of the Georgian Monastery in the Shihan area.



It also provides for exchanging experts and specialists, organizing joint research missions, developing cooperation mechanisms in global heritage protection, and holding workshops, exhibitions, and conferences dedicated to promoting cultural heritage in both countries.



The memorandum comes as part of broader efforts to strengthen cultural ties between Jordan and Georgia and to support joint initiatives to protect human heritage and advance archaeological research in service of a shared historical legacy.

