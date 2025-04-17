Jordan's tourism revenues rise by 8.9% in Q1 2025-CBJ

The rise was driven by "significant" increases in revenues from several key markets, as Asian nationalities' spending surged by 27.9%, while expenditure of American tourists went up by 13.6% and Jordanian expatriates and Arab visitors' hit 7.4% and 6.3%, respectively. However, revenues from European tourists declined slightly by 0.6 percent.



Despite the overall growth, March saw an 8.4 percent year-on-year decline, with revenues totaling $433.3 million for the month.



The CBJ's figures also indicated a 15 percent rise in Jordanians’ tourism spending abroad, reaching $490.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, up from $426.5 million during the same period in 2024.

Earlier it was reported that Jordan's ASEZA received EU funding for 3 projects to boost rural tourism.