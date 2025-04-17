Jordan's tourism revenues rise by 8.9% in Q1 2025-CBJ
Jordan's tourism revenues stood at $1.717 billion in the first quarter of 2025, marking an 8.9 percent increase, compared to the same period in 2024, according to data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), Petra reports.
The rise was driven by "significant" increases in revenues from several key markets, as Asian nationalities' spending surged by 27.9%, while expenditure of American tourists went up by 13.6% and Jordanian expatriates and Arab visitors' hit 7.4% and 6.3%, respectively. However, revenues from European tourists declined slightly by 0.6 percent.
Despite the overall growth, March saw an 8.4 percent year-on-year decline, with revenues totaling $433.3 million for the month.
The CBJ's figures also indicated a 15 percent rise in Jordanians’ tourism spending abroad, reaching $490.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, up from $426.5 million during the same period in 2024.
