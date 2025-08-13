Jordan's tourism revenue up 8.6% in 7 months
Tourism revenue rose by 8.6% during the first seven months of the year, reaching $4.398 billion, despite a 5.6% drop in July, or $721.4 million, according to Central Bank of Jordan data, Petra reports.
The data indicated that tourism revenue from visitors of Asian nationalities surged by 41.1% during the same period, Europeans 33.8%, Americans 21.7%, Arabs 7.3%, and other nationalities 38.0%. It also showed a 2.5% drop in tourism revenue from Jordanian expatriates.
The figures showed a 4.0 percent increase in spending by Jordanians on tourism abroad during the first seven months of 2025, reaching $1.247 billion. The month of July saw a 7.0 percent increase, reaching $247.4 million.
Earlier, it was reported Jennifer Lopez’s concerts are expected to bring nearly $750,000 into the Kazakh economy.