Jordan’s tourism revenue climbs 4.1% in Jan
Jordan recorded a 4.1% increase in tourism revenue in January, with earnings reaching 708.5 million US dollars compared to 680.5 million US dollars during the same month last year, according to figures released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), Qazinform News Agency cites Petra.
The Central Bank attributed the growth primarily to a 3.2% rise in visitor numbers.
Tourism revenue from European travelers saw a sharp jump of 56.9%, while revenue generated by Asian tourists rose by 11.6%. Receipts from American and Arab visitors also posted gains, increasing by 16% and 3%, respectively.
However, revenue from other nationalities declined by 2%, and tourism income from Jordanian expatriates fell by 3%.
Meanwhile, spending by Jordanians traveling abroad rose by 6.2% in January, totaling 196.3 million US dollars.
