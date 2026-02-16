Jordan’s tourism revenue climbs 4.1% in Jan

The Central Bank attributed the growth primarily to a 3.2% rise in visitor numbers.

Tourism revenue from European travelers saw a sharp jump of 56.9%, while revenue generated by Asian tourists rose by 11.6%. Receipts from American and Arab visitors also posted gains, increasing by 16% and 3%, respectively.

However, revenue from other nationalities declined by 2%, and tourism income from Jordanian expatriates fell by 3%.

Meanwhile, spending by Jordanians traveling abroad rose by 6.2% in January, totaling 196.3 million US dollars.

