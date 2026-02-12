Jordan's industrial production edges up in 2025

According to the report, the cumulative IPQI reached 88.84 points in 2025, compared with 87.70 points during the same period last year, based on the revised base year of 2018=100, replacing the previous 2010=100 base year.

On a monthly basis, the index rose by 0.35 percent in December 2025 compared with December 2024, and by 0.52 percent compared with November 2025. The index stood at 88.78 points in December 2025, up from 88.47 points in December 2024 and 88.32 points in November 2025.

Sectoral data indicated that the annual increase was driven by growth across key industrial activities. The manufacturing sector, which accounts for 88.7 percent of total industrial output, expanded by 1.17 percent. The extractive industries sector, representing 5.4 percent of total output, grew by 1.16 percent, while electricity production, with a relative importance of 5.9 percent, rose by 2.82 percent.

Year-on-year comparisons for December 2025 showed that overall industrial output growth was primarily supported by an 11.64 percent increase in extractive industries and a 1.94 percent rise in electricity production. In contrast, manufacturing output declined by 0.40 percent during the same period.

Month-on-month data for December 2025 indicated a 0.36 percent increase in extractive industries and a notable 21.0 percent surge in electricity production, while manufacturing output contracted by 0.70 percent compared with November 2025.

The IPQI is compiled based on a representative sample of approximately 300 industrial establishments surveyed monthly, providing a key indicator of developments in the Kingdom’s industrial sector.

