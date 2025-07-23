Jordan’s Royal Tank Museum earns spot among world’s top attractions

The award follows the museum’s ranking as the eighth most recommended attraction out of 120 destinations in Amman on TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel platform. The annual award is based on a full year of data from travelers around the world, reflecting exceptional visitor experiences and service quality.



According to TripAdvisor, the museum's selection for the prestigious accolade highlights its growing status as a leading cultural and heritage site in the region. Visitors praised the museum’s curated exhibits, immersive storytelling, and high standards of organization and hospitality, comparing it favorably with world-class military museums.



Director General of the Royal Tank Museum, Nark Sejaja, said the recognition reflects the team’s commitment to delivering a distinguished and enriching experience to visitors. "Winning this global award underscores our mission to present Jordan’s military legacy in a way that is both educational and engaging for all audiences," he said.



He credited the museum’s success to the dedication of its staff and the continued support of its Board of Trustees. "The board’s unwavering backing has enabled us to maintain our leadership among international military museums and to represent Jordan with pride on the global cultural map," Sejaja added.



He noted that the museum’s blend of traditional displays and modern interactive technology offers a unique experience for visitors of all ages, encouraging learning through exploration.



Sejaja emphasized that the award will serve as a driving force for the museum to continue raising the bar in terms of content and presentation. "This honor motivates us to strengthen the museum’s role as a national institution and a premier destination for military history enthusiasts," he said.



Located in Amman, the Royal Tank Museum is home to one of the world’s most extensive collections of tanks and armored vehicles. It documents critical moments in the history of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army and global military developments, offering a rare glimpse into armored warfare and regional defense history.



The museum has emerged as a prominent cultural and tourist landmark in Jordan, drawing growing numbers of local and international visitors alike.

