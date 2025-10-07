Jordan’s renewable energy share jumps to 27% in five years, minister says

Kharabsheh spoke at the regional meeting titled "Toward a Just Energy Future," organized by Greenpeace MENA, the MENA Resource Justice Network, and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung's (FES) Regional Center for Energy and Climate Justice. The event seeks to coordinate efforts for a fair and comprehensive energy transition that integrates climate and social justice into regional policies.



Rhe minister noted that Jordan attracted over JOD 2.15 billion in renewable energy investments, driven by its rich solar and wind resources, stressing the need for international cooperation to address climate change and extreme weather challenges.



He added that the Ministry is updating the 2025–2035 energy strategy to boost renewable energy’s share and enhance grid stability.



Pierre Saade, Regional Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa at the Resource Justice Network,‏ said: "The new regional roadmap provides a clear policy vision for advancing a just, inclusive, transparent, and equitable energy transition in the Middle East and North Africa region, identifying priorities for governments to diversify economies and protect communities."



Saade drew on collective efforts to consolidate the role of local community institutions as a key partner in formulating national, regional, and global policies for a sustainable and resilient future.



Greenpeace MENA Executive Director, Ghiwa Nakat, said achieving a just transition requires rethinking energy’s role in building a fair and sustainable regional future.



Participants underlined the importance of regional cooperation to ensure a just transition that reflects local communities’ needs.



The launch of the Regional Roadmap for a Just Energy Transition and the "Polluter Pays" Pact marks a key step in shaping the region’s energy future, linking climate action with social and economic justice, and offering prospects for job creation and universal access to affordable energy.

