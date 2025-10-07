ADB president calls for new pact to deliver clean energy, collective action to reinvent ports

For the first time in ADB’s 60-year history, Mr. Kanda said the bank is prepared to support nuclear power in its operations. "We see nuclear power as an important option for countries that want to shift away from coal and gas baseload and cut emissions. ADB's role will be to make nuclear safe, trusted, and investable."

He also reiterated ADB's plan to provide up to $10 billion over 10 years to support the ASEAN Power Grid to move clean power across borders when and where it is needed, and highlighted ADB's new Critical Minerals to Manufacturing approach, including the bank’s $410 million financing package for the Reko Diq Mining Project to help anchor reliable copper supply for the clean energy transition.

Following the STS Forum, Mr. Kanda travelled to Kobe for the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) World Ports Conference, where he delivered the keynote address calling on governments, industry, and development partners to reinvent ports as resilient, digital, and low-carbon gateways that can sustain prosperity amid global uncertainty.

We envision ports in Asia and the Pacific transforming into highly efficient, digitally enabled, energy-integrated hubs, said Mr. Kanda. “These ports will safeguard supply chains, generate local employment, foster regional cooperation, and position our economies for sustainable growth."

His speech outlined a path to port transformation that closes investment gaps with targeted public financing, mobilizes private capital and innovation to drive the maritime energy transition, and deepens regional cooperation so ports operate as integrated networks rather than isolated nodes.

Mr. Kanda also praised Kobe’s renewal following the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake, noting that the city's spirit of reinvention should guide the global maritime community toward a more sustainable and interconnected future.

The conference also included the signing of an MOU between ADB and IAPH, which Mr. Kanda witnessed. The agreement will promote joint knowledge generation, technical exchanges, and capacity development to support ADB's developing member countries in port digitalization, resilience, and green transformation.

