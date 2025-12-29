Jordan’s pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector hits JD2.2 bln in annual capacity

Share of manufacturing makes 11% of total industrial output; 51% of added value.

There are 151 establishments with JD 385 million in registered capital and employing over 10,000 workers.

The report noted human pharmaceuticals constitute approximately 85% of the sector’s total output, followed by veterinary medicines at 12 percent and medical supplies at 3 percent.

The pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector meets 63% of local pharmaceutical demand; it covered 66% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its exports reached JD 471 million in the first nine months, up from JD 447 million in 2024.

The report indicated that the sector’s exports reach 85 markets worldwide, led by Saudi Arabia with 24 percent of total exports, followed by Iraq at 20 percent, Algeria at 11 percent, and the UAE and the United States at 8 percent each.

The country’s pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector has untapped opportunities: JD 626 million, especially in antibiotics, blood fractions, immunological products, and penicillin-based medicines.

Notably, Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical output surpasses 156bn tenge.