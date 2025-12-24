Jordan's oil import bill falls 3.4% through October, easing total imports growth

According to data from the Foreign Trade Report issued by the Department of Statistics, the value of Jordan’s imports of crude oil and petroleum derivatives reached about JD 2.173 billion by the end of October, compared with JD 2.249 billion during the same period in 2024, marking a decrease of JD 76 million.



Fuel and mineral oils accounted for the largest share of petroleum imports, totaling JD 738 million. Crude oil imports followed at about JD 610 million, while imports of petroleum spirits, including gasoline, amounted to around JD 343 million. Diesel imports reached approximately JD 441 million, lubricating oils JD 37 million, and kerosene about JD 4 million.

Earlier, it was reported the IMF projects Jordan’s economy to grow by 3% in coming years.