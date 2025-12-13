IMF projects Jordan’s economy to grow by 3% in coming years

Following the reviews, Jordan will gain access to about $130 million under the EFF and approximately $110 million under the RSF. This latest disbursement brings total IMF funding under the current arrangements to around $733 million.

In a statement released Saturday, the IMF said: "Jordan’s economy remains resilient, supported by sound macroeconomic policies and strong international backing. Growth accelerated to 2.7 percent in the first half of 2025 and is expected to reach 3 percent in the coming years, aided by major investment projects, deeper regional integration, and sustained implementation of structural reforms."

Inflation stays anchored at about 2 percent, and the current account deficit is projected to narrow to below 5 percent of GDP over the medium term. The banking sector is stable, and international reserves are strong, the IMF added.

Fiscal performance remains in line with program targets, supported by solid revenue collection and disciplined current spending. The authorities aim to reduce public debt to 80 percent of GDP by 2028 through gradual fiscal consolidation and measures to curb losses at public utilities, while continuing to safeguard social and development spending.

The IMF added that Jordanian authorities are accelerating structural reforms to strengthen growth and job creation. These efforts include measures to boost investment, enhance competition, improve labor market flexibility, expand social protection, and advance the digitalization of government services.

Progress under the RSF framework persists, with reforms targeting vulnerabilities in the water and electricity sectors and improving health emergency preparedness. The IMF confirmed that the two RSF Reform Measures scheduled for this review have been successfully completed.

