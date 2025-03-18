Jordan's tourism revenues up by 16.3% in 1st 2 months 2025-CBJ

The data revealed an increase in tourism revenues from all nationalities, including Jordanian expatriates by 12.0%, Arabs by 16.7%, Europeans by 4.6%, Americans by 14.6%, and other nationalities by 42.5%, respectively.



According to the data, Jordanians' spending on tourism abroad went up by 16.7% during the first two months of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $342.7 million.

Earlier, Jordan's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Lina Ennab, said the ministry embraced an "integrated" policy, aimed to achieve axes of the Economic Modernization Vision and work to create a "suitable" tourist environment that attracts additional visitors to the Kingdom.