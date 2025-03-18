РУ
Jordan's tourism revenues up by 16.3% in 1st 2 months 2025-CBJ

20:46, 18 March 2025

The Kingdom's tourism revenues surged by 16.3% during the first two months of 2025, reaching $1.284 billion, compared to the same period in 2024, thanks to an 18.5% increase in the tourist number, preliminary data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) showed, Petra reports. 

Jordan
Photo credit: Petra

The data revealed an increase in tourism revenues from all nationalities, including Jordanian expatriates by 12.0%, Arabs by 16.7%, Europeans by 4.6%, Americans by 14.6%, and other nationalities by 42.5%, respectively.

According to the data, Jordanians' spending on tourism abroad went up by 16.7% during the first two months of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $342.7 million.

Earlier, Jordan's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Lina Ennab, said the ministry embraced an "integrated" policy, aimed to achieve axes of the Economic Modernization Vision and work to create a "suitable" tourist environment that attracts additional visitors to the Kingdom. 

