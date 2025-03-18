Jordan's tourism revenues up by 16.3% in 1st 2 months 2025-CBJ
The Kingdom's tourism revenues surged by 16.3% during the first two months of 2025, reaching $1.284 billion, compared to the same period in 2024, thanks to an 18.5% increase in the tourist number, preliminary data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) showed, Petra reports.
The data revealed an increase in tourism revenues from all nationalities, including Jordanian expatriates by 12.0%, Arabs by 16.7%, Europeans by 4.6%, Americans by 14.6%, and other nationalities by 42.5%, respectively.
According to the data, Jordanians' spending on tourism abroad went up by 16.7% during the first two months of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $342.7 million.
Earlier, Jordan's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Lina Ennab, said the ministry embraced an "integrated" policy, aimed to achieve axes of the Economic Modernization Vision and work to create a "suitable" tourist environment that attracts additional visitors to the Kingdom.