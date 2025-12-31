Jordan sees 2.8% real GDP growth in 3Q of 2025

According to the quarterly report issued on Wednesday, preliminary estimates showed economic performance characterized by stability and gradually increasing growth during the first three quarters of this year, with growth reaching 2.8 percent. The rise came despite regional conditions, including the war on Gaza and the Israeli-Iranian conflict this year, it said.

Actual figures also indicate a stable growth rate of 2.5 percent in the first three quarters of 2024, before rising to 2.6 percent in the last quarter of the same year.

The gradual upward trend continued, reaching 2.7 percent in the first quarter of 2025, and then 2.8 percent in the second and third quarters of this year, indicating a steady and sustainable upward trajectory over the past period, the figures revealed.

At the sectoral level, preliminary estimates indicate that the most significant economic activities achieving the highest growth rates during the third quarter of 2025, compared to the third quarter of 2024, were the mining and quarrying sector, with the highest growth at 7.4 percent, followed by agriculture, forestry, and fishing at 6.3 percent, then manufacturing at 5.1 percent, the electricity supply sector, which grew by 4.6 percent, and finally transport and storage at 4 percent, the figures showed.

DoS has updated its measurement methodologies, now publishing growth figures according to the International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC 4), which divides economic sectors into 20 sectors, instead of the 14 stipulated in the International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC 3).

Regarding the contribution of sectors to overall growth, the manufacturing sector recorded the highest contribution at 0.89 percentage points, followed by agriculture, 0.27, and mining and quarrying at 0.23.

As for sectoral contributions to GDP, preliminary estimates show that the economic activities that contributed the most to the GDP in the 3rd quarter of 2025, which amounted to JD11,137 million, were distributed across various economic sectors. Manufacturing ranked first with a contribution of 17.7 percent, followed by real estate at 11.7 percent, wholesale and retail trade sector at 11.3 percent, and finally the public administration and defense sector, which contributed 8.7 percent of the total GDP at constant prices (real GDP).

Previously, Qazinform reported the IMF projects Jordan’s economy to grow by 3% in coming years.