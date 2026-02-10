EN
    S. Arabia’s industrial output surges in 2025

    18:45, 10 February 2026

    On Tuesday, data revealed Saudi Arabia grew 8.9% year on year in 2025, Qazinform News Agency cites SPA.

    Photo credit: freepik

    The rise was driven by higher activity in mining and quarrying, manufacturing, water supply and sewerage, as well as waste management and remediation activities

    The General Authority for Statistics said there was a 13.2% rise in the output for mining and quarrying.

    Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity expanded 3.2%, while water supply, sewerage and waste management and remediation activities increased by 9.4% year on year in December.

    The data showed that the nation’s oil and non-oil activities rose 10.1% and 5.8%, respectively.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Japan’s debt hits a record high amid rising borrowing costs. 

