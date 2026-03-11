Jordan’s industrial production edges up 0.62% year on year in January

The report also showed a slight decline of 0.25 percent in January compared with December 2025.

The index reached 88.55 points in January, up from 88.0 points recorded in the same month of 2025. Compared with December 2025, the index stood at 88.55 points against 88.78 points.

The increase recorded compared with January 2025 was mainly driven by a 6.99 percent rise in output from the extractive industries sector, which holds a relative importance of 5.4 percent, and an 8.62 percent increase in electricity production, which accounts for 5.9 percent. Meanwhile, production in the manufacturing sector, which carries the largest relative weight of 88.7 percent, declined by 0.26 percent.

Compared with December 2025, the slight drop in the index was mainly attributed to a 1.11 percent decline in manufacturing output, and the increases in extractive industries production by 6.45 percent and electricity output by 7.09 percent.

