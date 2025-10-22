Jordan's Industrial Investors Association explores export opportunities in Oman, Rwanda, Kazakhstan

Iyad Abu Haltam, President of the association, highlighted the importance of expanding into non-traditional markets to strengthen Jordan’s industrial global presence. He noted that national exports exceeded JD9 billion in 2024, with more than JD6.5 billion coming from the manufacturing sector, reflecting the robustness of Jordanian industry.

Since 2016, the association has developed export channels in East Africa, including Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia, and is now targeting Rwanda under a forthcoming free trade agreement. It is also assessing opportunities in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan following recent royal visits.

Laith Qassim, Chairperson of Arab Consultants, emphasized that 98 percent of Jordan’s economy is driven by micro and small enterprises. With over 185,000 of the 190,000 registered companies employing fewer than 50 people, expanding access to new markets is essential for economic growth. He described Oman, Rwanda, and Kazakhstan as promising destinations for high-quality Jordanian industrial products.

The two sides agreed to conduct analytical studies on market opportunities, regulatory frameworks, and entry requirements for each industrial sector. Companies will receive sector-specific information and recommendations to build an effective and sustainable export strategy, enhancing Jordanian industry’s global orientation.

As it was reported earlier, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan paid a visit to Kazakhstan in late September.