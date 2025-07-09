Jordan's industrial exports grow 8% in Q1 of 2025, reaching JD 2.5 billion

According to statistical data from the Jordan Chamber of Industry, the Kingdom’s industrial exports during the first quarter of this year reached JD 2.5 billion, compared to JD 2.3 billion for the same period last year.



Data obtained by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) indicated that industrial exports accounted for 93.4 percent of the national exports during the first quarter, which totaled JD 2.7 billion.



The statistics showed that the coverage ratio of industrial exports to imports during the same period reached 39.2 percent, while the overall export coverage of the Kingdom’s imports was 42 percent for the same period.



The data prepared by the Chamber’s Department of Studies and Strategies indicated that industrial exports achieved their highest level for the same period in recent years.



According to the statistics, industrial exports recorded the highest growth in February of this year, increasing by 18 percent to reach JD 648 million, compared to JD 549 million in the same month last year.



Exports increased in 8 industrial sectors during the first quarter of this year out of 10 sub-sectors. Leading the sectors was the chemical industries with exports worth JD 575 million, followed by the leather and tanning sector at JD 527 million, then the engineering and electrical industries at JD 505 million.



Exports of the mining industries sector reached JD 329 million, the food and supply sector JD 307 million, plastics and rubber JD 56 million, packaging and paper JD 46 million, and construction industries JD 46 million.



According to the statistics, exports of the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector decreased by 8 percent during the first quarter of this year to JD 168 million, and the wood and furniture sector fell by 9 percent to JD 12 million compared to the same period last year.



Clothing and related products, nitrogenous (chemical) fertilizers, phosphates, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, and chemical products were among the most prominent Jordanian industrial exports during the same period this year.



Regarding the geographical distribution of industrial exports during the same period, Arab countries ranked first with exports valued at JD 1.142 billion, followed by North American countries at JD 728 million, then South Asian countries at JD 300 million.



Exports to the European Union during the same period totaled JD 140 million, East Asian countries JD 110 million, non-Arab African countries JD 56 million, and South American countries JD 10 million.



The United States ranked as the largest importer of Jordan’s industrial exports during the same period, receiving JD 701 million, followed by Saudi Arabia at JD 337 million, then Iraq at JD 273 million.



The data also showed that industrial exports to the United Arab Emirates amounted to JD 90 million, China JD 76 million, Palestine JD 53 million, and Egypt JD 52 million.



The industrial sector in Jordan includes many diverse production facilities spread across the Kingdom, totaling approximately 18,000 establishments. Of these, 16,200 are craft workshops and 1,800 are industrial establishments. The number of locally produced goods amounts to 1,500 items across various industrial sectors.

Earlier it was reported that Jordan's exports to European Union (EU) member states rose by 14.4% in the first four months of 2025, underscoring the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to diversify its trade portfolio and enhance market access in advanced economies.