Jordan strengthens export footprint in EU amid trade diversification push

According to external trade data released by the Department of Statistics, national exports to the EU reached JD143 million, up from JD125 million in the same period last year. This upward trend reflects stronger bilateral trade flows and the growing international competitiveness of Jordanian products.



Imports from the EU also increased by 9.6%, totaling JD986 million, compared to JD900 million a year earlier. As a result, total trade volume between Jordan and the EU bloc reached JD1.129 billion, up from JD1.025 billion, with the trade deficit widening to JD843 million.



Italy remained Jordan’s top EU trade partner during the reporting period. Exports to Italy grew by 31.3%, reaching JD21 million, while imports from Italy surged to JD187 million, up 25.5% from the same period last year.



Key export categories to the EU included apparel, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and chemical products, alongside select agricultural commodities. Meanwhile, EU-origin imports consisted primarily of vehicles, industrial and electrical machinery, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and processed food items.



Commenting on the figures, Mohammad Al-Samadi, board member of the Jordanian-European Business Association (JEBA), said the export growth was driven by structural improvements in market access mechanisms, notably Jordan’s utilization of simplified rules of origin under its revised agreement with the EU.



He noted a gradual improvement in compliance with EU product and safety standards, particularly in key manufacturing and agro-processing sectors, which has enhanced the Kingdom’s export credibility in Europe.



Al-Samadi added that JEBA has intensified its market development efforts through promotional campaigns, participation in European trade expos, and strengthened engagement with EU business associations. These activities have helped create new commercial linkages and reduce market entry frictions for Jordanian exporters.



Looking ahead, Al-Samadi emphasized the export potential of green technologies, ICT products, and creative industries, positioning them as high-growth sectors with strong demand in the EU. He called for expanded investment in innovation infrastructure, R&D, and business environment reforms to sustain momentum.



Despite recent gains, exporters continue to face several structural constraints, including high logistics costs, complex non-tariff barriers, and limited technical knowledge among SMEs regarding EU market entry protocols.



To address these challenges, Al-Samadi urged greater alignment between public and private sector strategies, calling for enhanced technical and financial support programs, and a review of administrative bottlenecks affecting export operations.



Al-Samadi also called for a revision of the EU-Jordan Association Agreement, particularly provisions affecting agricultural and food processing exports, which are currently constrained by lengthy regulatory procedures and restrictive conditions.



He stressed that the core objective of trade liberalization must be to boost Jordan’s net exports, stimulate GDP growth, generate employment, and increase foreign exchange reserves.



In line with international traceability standards, Al-Samadi highlighted the urgent need to develop a national product traceability system, particularly for dairy, meat, and processed food products. This system would ensure supply chain transparency and enable Jordanian products to meet stringent EU and US import protocols.



Al-Samadi concluded by noting that enhanced integration into EU markets is critical for Jordan’s long-term export strategy, especially given the bloc’s market size of over 450 million consumers. He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships, regulatory upgrades, and technical cooperation agreements in ensuring sustained export growth and positioning Jordan as a competitive player in global value chains.

As reported previously, Jordan's economy grew 2.7% GDP year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025.