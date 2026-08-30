Jordan's industrial exports grew 8.9% in H1 2026: JCI

According to the statistics prepared by the Chamber's Policy and Studies Department, Jordan's industrial exports rose to JD4.4 billion in the first six months of this year, compared to JD4 billion for the same period last year.

This growth reflects the sector's continued capacity to maintain its export momentum and enhance presence of Jordanian products in foreign markets.

The data indicates that the recorded growth in industrial exports reflects expansion of the sector's export growth base, which is not limited to a small number of industries.

This growth also demonstrates ability of Jordan's industrial establishments to adapt to changes in global markets, develop their products, and open new channels to reach consumers and foreign markets, which enhanced "competitiveness" of national industry and supported its role in the national economy.

Recording the highest export value increase, the chemical and cosmetics sector led the list of industrial sectors, rising by approximately JD107 million, or 11.4%, to reach JD1.042 billion.

This industry was followed by the construction sector, which saw exports increase by around JD62 million, or 82.1%, reaching JD137 million.

During the January-June period, exports from the mining industries rose by JD54 million, or 10.6%, reaching around JD568 million. Meanwhile, the engineering, electrical, and information technology industries surged by JD49 million, or 7.1%, bringing their exports to approximately JD745 million.

Meanwhile, the food, beverage, agricultural, and livestock industries recorded growth of 9%, an increase of approximately JD41 million. Exports of plastic and rubber products rose by 20.3%, while wood and furniture exports rose by 15.6%. Packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies saw growth of 7.4%.

Exports from the industrial sector also witnessed "significant" expansion in several destinations during the first half of the year.

Countrywise, exports to China increased by JD82 million, surging by 70%, while their value to Switzerland approximately reached JD80 million at 204%.

Exports to Iraq stood at JD73 million, rising by 16%, to the Netherlands at JD41 million by 88%, and to the United Arab Emirates by approximately JD45 million at 29%.

The food, beverage, agricultural, and livestock industries recorded growth of 9%, amounting to an increase of approximately JD41 million.

The JCI figures also revealed exports to a number of other markets recorded "remarkable" growth rates, mainly Thailand, as exports rose by 115%, Argentina by 2,429%, Vietnam by 765% and Kazakhstan by 844%, in addition to an increase in exports to the United Kingdom by 53% and Belgium by 45%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Jordan had discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation during political consultations in Amman.