Jordan's industrial exports drive 11.7% growth in Q1, led by fertilizers and apparel

The growth was driven by strong performance in key industrial sectors, including fertilizers, apparel, jewelry, and potash, according to the Department of Statistics’ foreign trade report.



Six major industrial commodities accounted for 57.5% of total national exports during the quarter. Chemical fertilizers led the list with export revenues rising to JD 243 million, up 20.9% from JD 201 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Apparel and related products remained the Kingdom’s top industrial export by value, generating JD 384 million, an increase of 6.1% from JD 362 million a year earlier. Jewelry exports also showed strong momentum, climbing 13.3% to JD 221 million, compared to JD 195 million in the same period last year.



Raw potash exports posted a modest increase of 2.6%, totaling JD 120 million, up from JD 117 million in the corresponding period of 2024.



However, the report showed declines in other key sectors. Phosphate exports dropped by 8.2% to JD 112 million, down from JD 122 million in the first quarter of the previous year. Pharmaceutical exports saw a sharper decline of 11.5%, falling to JD 123 million from JD 139 million.



Despite these setbacks, the overall growth in national exports underscores the resilience of Jordan’s industrial base. The term "national exports" refers to goods and services produced domestically and shipped abroad, including products and services from Jordanian companies and institutions.

