Jordan's hybrid vehicle clearance rises by 28% in Q1 as electric vehicle imports drop sharply

Chairman of the Jordan Free Zones Investors Association, Mohammad Bustanji, said Tuesday that overall vehicle clearance from the Zarqa Free Zone fell by 34 percent in the first quarter of this year, with around 12,000 vehicles cleared compared to 18,000 in the first quarter of 2024.



Electric vehicle clearance experienced the sharpest decline, plummeting by over 49 percent to 6,426 vehicles, down from 12,617. Diesel vehicle clearance also saw a notable drop of 38 percent, reaching 1,097 vehicles compared to 1,757 during the same period last year.



Gasoline vehicles showed a more moderate decline of 3.9 percent, with 1,302 vehicles cleared compared to 1,355 in the first quarter of 2024.



Bustanji attributed the decrease in electric vehicle clearance to a rise in the progressive tax applied to them, which negatively affected market dynamics and redirected demand toward untaxed or less-taxed vehicle categories.



Despite the overall downturn, re-export activity increased significantly by 57 percent. Over 17,000 vehicles were re-exported during the first quarter of 2025, compared to about 11,000 in the same period last year. Bustanji noted that the surge was mainly due to increased vehicle re-exports to Syria.

