Jordan's agricultural sector fuels 2024 Q4 growth, surpassing 8% GDP contribution

Notably, the sector spearheaded economic expansion in the fourth quarter, registering an impressive 8.4% year-on-year growth.



Agriculture's leading role in this growth trajectory underscores its burgeoning significance within the national economy.



This performance aligns with the government's strategic focus on economic modernization and its sustainable agriculture plan, aimed at bolstering both crop and livestock production.



Key drivers of this growth include targeted financial support for agricultural cooperatives and the facilitation of industry-focused exhibitions, which promote knowledge transfer and innovation.



Agricultural exports witnessed a substantial uptick, exceeding JD1.5 billion in 2024, a 39% increase over the previous year's JD1.1 billion, representing an additional JD426 million in revenue.



Efforts to enhance supply chain efficiency through public-private partnerships have played a pivotal role in absorbing surplus production. Moreover, the establishment of 20 new food processing facilities signals a concerted push to strengthen the sector's infrastructure.



Complementing these initiatives is an increased focus on developing a skilled workforce, including agricultural engineers and veterinarians, to ensure sustained improvements in production quality and output.



A recent analysis by the Department of Statistics indicates that the agricultural sector's upstream and downstream linkages account for 23.5% of Jordan's total economic activity, marking a record contribution.



Furthermore, the study highlights that 27% of agricultural output is export-oriented, while 52% of production inputs are sourced domestically, demonstrating the sector's resilience to external market fluctuations.

Earlier it was reported that Jordanian Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat discussed with Kazakhstani ambassador Talat Shaldunbay ways to enhance joint cooperation, especially in the agricultural sector.